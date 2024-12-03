TxDOT announces opening of first major flyover at Loop 1604 and I-10 on far NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – After over a year of construction, TxDOT will open the first major flyover ramp at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange on the far Northwest Side.

The first ramp will connect drivers from Loop 1604 East to I-10 West to Boerne.

TxDOT will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to officially announce the ramp’s opening, which will be open for drivers at 2 p.m.

This is part of the Loop 1604 Expansion Project. More ramps will be constructed starting next year, but traffic congestion is expected to be reduced significantly with this new ramp available to drivers.

