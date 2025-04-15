Man arrested in connection with Schertz child abuse case, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man has been arrested in connection with a child abuse case, the Schertz Police Department said Tuesday.

Troy Ross, 26, of Schertz, was arrested without incident Tuesday and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a count of injury to a child, elderly, disabled - reckless serious bodily injury/mental, a second-degree felony, the department said in a news release.

Just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2025, Schertz police received a report of an injury to a child “that appeared suspicious,” the release said.

The alleged abuse occurred inside a residence in the 4500 block of Union Creek Drive in Schertz. The release said medical personnel initiated the report from North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

Officers arrived at the hospital and an investigation was launched after speaking with the parents. Based on evidence obtained, the release said investigators determined the child’s injuries were caused by abuse.

The release did not specify the relationship between Ross and the child.

Ross will remain in custody until his bond is set during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the release said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

