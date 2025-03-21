Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Suspect accused of shooting man in Schertz found in West Texas, initiated standoff, police say

Stephen Patterson, 41, shot himself after hours of negotiation; his condition is unknown

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Schertz, Crime, Shooting
Stephen Patterson. (Courtesy)

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Concho County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night arrested a fugitive who was wanted for a shooting in Schertz that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 9000 block of Aranda Lane, not far from Lower Seguin Road.

Recommended Videos

Schertz police said an altercation started between two residents and a contract road repair crew.

At some point, the altercation escalated, and 41-year-old Stephen Patterson shot the other resident in the leg, according to Schertz police.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, and Patterson fled. The victim was released from the hospital and later readmitted due to medical complications. He remains hospitalized.

Patterson was later located in Eden, Texas, on Thursday. Concho County Sheriff’s Office said he barricaded himself in a home and shot himself after hours of negotiation. He had multiple outstanding felony warrants, Schertz PD said.

Patterson was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Schertz PD said no one else was injured during the standoff.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

John Paul Barajas headshot

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS