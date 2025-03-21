Suspect accused of shooting man in Schertz found in West Texas, initiated standoff, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Concho County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night arrested a fugitive who was wanted for a shooting in Schertz that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 9000 block of Aranda Lane, not far from Lower Seguin Road.

Schertz police said an altercation started between two residents and a contract road repair crew.

At some point, the altercation escalated, and 41-year-old Stephen Patterson shot the other resident in the leg, according to Schertz police.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, and Patterson fled. The victim was released from the hospital and later readmitted due to medical complications. He remains hospitalized.

Patterson was later located in Eden, Texas, on Thursday. Concho County Sheriff’s Office said he barricaded himself in a home and shot himself after hours of negotiation. He had multiple outstanding felony warrants, Schertz PD said.

Patterson was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Schertz PD said no one else was injured during the standoff.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.

