San Antonio construction timeline: TxDOT set to finish three major projects in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation this week gave KSAT an update on its major construction projects across Bexar County.

TxDOT has $5.6 billion in projects under construction in the San Antonio region. Many of these are funded through Texas Clear Lanes, an initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce congestion in the state’s most populated areas.

These projects are designed to improve safety, increase connectivity, and provide congestion relief to areas that need it most.

Watch the video above to see how drivers are reacting to the end of construction on Highway 281.

Nearly $4 billion in Texas Clear Lanes projects are under construction on the heavily traveled corridors of Interstate 35, Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

Three of the projects are scheduled to be completed in 2025. Two are part of the 1604 expansion:

The Loop 1604 North Expansion from Bandera/SH 16 to I-10 (Segment 1) is 83% complete.

The 1604 expansion from I-10 to U.S. 281 (Segment 3) is 73% complete.

The third is the Loop 410 & I-10 East interchange, which is 80% complete.

Below are the highlights of the projects currently under construction:

(TxDOT current construction table for Feb. 2025) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The 1604 Expansion near La Cantera (Segment 2) is expected to see significant progress this year.

“We opened the first flyover ramp in December of last year, and it’s been a big relief to drivers who are connecting from eastbound 1604 going out towards Boerne on I-10,” TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Serold said.

“We expect one or two more flyovers to open this year, probably closer to the end of this Spring or Summer,” Serold said. “Once those flyovers begin to open, all this congestion at that I-10 and 1604 interchange is going to get relief for drivers. The schedule shows that all the flyover ramps should be open next year in 2026.”

The timelines are weather permitting. Anyone looking for more information can visit this link on TxDOT’s website.

Read also: