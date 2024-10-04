City provides update to East Sonterra Boulevard extension project on North Side

The City of San Antonio is working to connect East Sonterra Boulevard to Loop 1604 on the North Side. The construction is expected to finish next summer.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio provided an update on construction efforts underway on the North Side to connect East Sonterra Boulevard to North Loop 1604.

The multi-phase project, funded by a $6 million 2022 bond, broke ground in early August.

Once completed in the summer of 2025, East Sonterra Boulevard will be increased to four lanes with a raised median, six-foot sidewalks and lights will be added, and utility adjustments and improvements to drainage will be made.

A 12-foot shared-use path and a roundabout at the forthcoming Sonterra and Gold Canyon intersection are also planned, according to city documents concerning the proposed improvements.

An Oct. 3 update from the city said current phase one work is ongoing.

That work includes:

Ongoing roadway and site preparation.

Contractors starting installation work for a proposed storm sewer system.

A SAWS contractor completing a water line relocation and tie-in.

Phase one work is expected to be completed before the city begins work on phases two through four, which means the Sonterra extension would be open to drivers and pedestrians, according to the city’s presentation.

District 9 Councilman John Courage, whose district the project lies in, expressed support for the improvements to KSAT in July.

Courage identified traffic congestion from nearby Community Bible Church and growth along the corridor for the project’s impetus.

“There’s been a lot of growth all along Sonterra Boulevard,” Courage said. “It can get pretty congested, especially with traffic coming out of the church.”

The city’s July presentation can be viewed below: