North Side construction project set to start as request waits in city to reduce construction delays

SAN ANTONIO – Construction headaches could soon get worse for drivers on the far North Side.

Crews will start an extension project in the coming weeks to connect Sonterra Boulevard. to Loop 1604. The project is expected to last about a year without any delays and reduce congestion in the area.

“There’s been a lot of growth all along Sonterra Boulevard,” District 9 Councilman John Courage said. “It can get pretty congested, especially with traffic coming out of the church.”

This road connects to the Community Bible Church campus. Courage said cars can be backed up for blocks on a typical Sunday morning.

“A lot of that traffic just stops at the end of Sonterra, and it has to go back and try and mix and mingle with 281 traffic to get on to 1604,” Courage said.

The project is funded by a 2022 bond.

Right now, there is no access between Sonterra and Gold Canyon Road. The project would increase the road to four lanes with a raised median, add sidewalks and lights, and make utility adjustments and improvements to drainage.

This is just one of dozens of construction projects in San Antonio right now.

That’s why District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur filed a Council Consideration Request to help cut down on construction delays.

“We are trying to help mitigate (delays),” Kaur said. “This is just a proactive solution. It costs more on the front end, and it takes more time on the front end. But we’re hoping that it’ll save significant time on the back end.”

The request involves investing in subsurface utility engineering. This would help contractors determine the location of underground utilities before starting construction. It also seeks to create a comprehensive drawing and documentation system for roadways and construction projects.

Before becoming a reality, the request must go to the governance committee. A date for that meeting has yet to be set because the request needs to be placed on the committee agenda.

To read more about the Sonterra Extension, click here.