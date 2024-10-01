‘Unthinkable:’ Neighbors recount widespread flooding damage as city starts construction in Encino Park

SAN ANTONIO – The waterfall and raging river in Jan Johnson’s yard are nothing scenic.

“It’s unthinkable,” Johnson said. “Every time it rains.”

Because of the Sienna Basin, drainage is a problem for dozens of neighbors in Encino Park. Residents have been dealing with this issue for more than six years, but now, city crews are constructing a solution.

“Has the issue gotten worse?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“One hundred percent, Avery,” Johnson said.

The land behind some of the homes on Encino Cliff, Encino Crown and Encino Summit used to be a longhorn ranch. But then, construction started for a housing development. Neighbors said as the land was cleared, flooding in the surrounding community began to pick up in 2018.

After back-and-forth with the builder of this project, Meritage Homes, and the engineer, Pape-Dawson, neighbors said they got the city involved. Now, in 2024, construction is underway.

“We’re about 25% complete with the construction project,” said Victoria Escobedo, an engineering programs manager with Public Works. “Projects take time. There’s the process.”

This project will cost the city nearly $1,000,000 and is expected to be finished later this year. KSAT previously covered the design of this project.

“I don’t think that we moved as fast as we could have or should have on this project,” District 9 Councilman John Courage said. “(But) I think people don’t understand how complex development is in this city.”

After years of waiting, neighbors like Johnson said accountability is long overdue.

“Our foundations are being affected, the siding and our houses are being affected,” Johnson said. “We’re not going to give up.”

KSAT reached out to Meritage Homes and Pape-Dawson for comment. As of Monday night, a representative for Meritage Homes said the group is still working on a statement. We are still waiting to hear back from Pape-Dawson.