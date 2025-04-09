Course maps for inaugural half, full San Antonio Marathon released

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Marathon released its official course routes for the inaugural marathon and half marathon scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, a news release said.

Both races will start and finish at Hemisfair and guide runners through many of San Antonio’s historic and iconic landmarks, the release said.

View the full and half marathon courses below:

Official San Antonio Marathon course map. (SATX Marathon)

Some landmarks along both routes are The Alamo, The River Walk, Majestic Theatre and many others.

Official San Antonio Half Marathon course map. (SATX Marathon)

The race weekend will kick off with a 5K run on Friday, Dec. 5. The official course map has not been released yet.

Registration for all three races is available on the SATX Marathon website. Participants must be at least 16 years old to run the marathon, 14 years old for the half marathon and 7 years old to sign up for the 5K run.

Registration prices are available on the website but are subject to increase in the future. Veteran and first responder discounts are available.

The inaugural theme is “Every step tells a story,” which is reflected throughout the courses that include themed miles, each highlighting unique aspects of San Antonio’s heritage, the release said.

“The courses have been carefully designed to create a memorable experience while highlighting the unique beauty and history of San Antonio. We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators from near and far,” President and CEO of San Antonio Sports Jenny Carnes said in the release.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to get involved by volunteering or cheering on runners during the races.

Additional course details about hydration/aid stations, themed miles and runner information will be shared in the coming months, the release said.

The San Antonio Marathon is owned by the nonprofit, San Antonio Sports in partnership with the City of San Antonio, Centro and national partner and The Trust Group.

The event replaces the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, which had been held in San Antonio for 16 years until the final race last December.