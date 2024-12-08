Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and half-marathon kick off in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for the 2024 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon and half-marathon in downtown San Antonio.

KSAT will be at the starting line to provide live coverage of Sunday’s big running event. The kickoff, which is set for 7 a.m., will be streamed live in this article.

>> Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon weekend in San Antonio: Routes, forecast, street closures and other things to know

Routes and start times

If you participated in the 2023 events, you’ll notice that the courses are similar for this year.

Similar to last year, the start line for the half- and full-marathon is at City Hall. Runners and walkers will head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively. The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

This is the 16th and final Rock ‘n’ Roll running event to take place in the Alamo City.

Its replacement, the locally organized San Antonio Marathon, will have its inaugural race on Dec. 7, 2025.

Forecast

Many folks will be lacing up around the Alamo City for the last year of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. And even though it’s too early to provide hour-by-hour specifics for runners, it is looking like rain and cooler weather are likely this weekend.

>> Here’s an early look at the forecast for the San Antonio Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series

Street closures

Dozens of streets along the 5K, 10K, marathon, and half-marathon courses will be closed on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the majority of closures will be in place between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis.

