Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre’s capital murder trial reaches seventh day on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – After a Tuesday afternoon start, the capital murder trial of Taymor McIntyre — the rapper known as Tay-K — is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

McIntyre is accused in the 2017 deadly robbery of 20-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar, which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over Saldivar’s photography equipment.

Saldivar was found with a fatal gunshot wound at the Chick-fil-A across from North Star Mall on April 23, 2017.

Witness Joanna Reyes re-took the stand on Tuesday for a second consecutive day of testimony.

After defense attorney John Hunter resumed questioning witness Joanna Reyes, he alleged Reyes told the people in the car with McIntyre that Saldivar was into child pornography ”and that he had done creepy things and that he had tried to do creepy things” with Reyes in high school.

Boyd, citing a motion in limine agreed to by both sides, said the defense violated the motion designed to prevent either side of leveling accusations of “any crimes, wrongs or bad acts” against Saldivar before approaching the bench.

“It appears to the court that you (the defense) violated the motion in limine, unless you’re going to try to tell the court that possession of child pornography is not a bad act,” Boyd said to the defense.

“Your Honor, what I’m trying to,” Hunter responded before he stopped.

“No. No. No,” Boyd said to Hunter. “The question is whether or not you were aware of the motion in limine — which you were — and whether or not you violated it in regards to condition No. 1 (of the motion)."

Hunter appeared to acquiesce to Boyd’s “motion in limine” ruling.

“Your Honor, I don’t believe that any other bad acts — or potential bad acts of Mark Anthony Saldivar — will be discussed other than those things which were discussed in opening statements," Hunter told Boyd.

“I’ll determine whether it comes in or not and you know why I’m going to determine whether it comes in or not? Because there was a state’s motion in limine that says, ‘Any crimes, wrongs or bad acts of the victim Mark Anthony Saldivar, you are to approach (the bench) beforehand,‘” Boyd said. “And I need to make a ruling on whether or not it’s relevant and whether or not it should be admissible. That’s me. That’s my job.”

Background

At the time of Saldivar’s shooting, McIntyre was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tarrant County.

He gained notoriety for his viral song “The Race” while on the run. He was arrested in 2017 at the age of 17.

McIntyre, now 24, is already serving a 55-year sentence for the murder out of Tarrant County.

If he is found guilty, McIntyre would automatically be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

