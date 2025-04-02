Gunshots, screams and a fight: What witnesses said on Day 2 of ‘Tay-K-47’s Bexar County murder trial

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The capital murder trial of Texas rapper Tay-K-47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, continued Wednesday with testimony from key eyewitnesses.

McIntyre is accused in the 2017 deadly robbery of 20-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar, which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over Saldivar’s photography equipment.

Saldivar was found with a fatal gunshot wound at the Chick-fil-A across from North Star Mall on April 23, 2017.

One witness, Elizabeth Adams, testified that she saw a fight inside a vehicle between the people inside a black car while she was in a nearby hotel parking lot.

“At first, I thought they were messing around, but then I quickly realized it was a serious situation,” Adams said.

Adams recalled hearing someone yell for help, followed by the sound of a door slamming and screaming. She also testified that she saw the passenger in the front seat wearing a white shirt and holding a gun.

Another eyewitness, Anna Delgado, was in the vehicle behind the black car where the scuffle took place.

Delgado said she saw a Hispanic male being pushed out of the vehicle and then screamed for help. The male then jumped on top of the hood of the car, according to Delgado’s testimony.

“As it turned into the Chick-fil-A and stopped, I saw the gentleman on the hood stomp his foot on the windshield,” Delgado said. “And that’s when the passenger leaned out and shot him, and he fell off the hood.”

Despite seeing the events unfold, none of the eyewitnesses who testified on Wednesday could identify what the shooter looked like.

The jury also reviewed body camera footage from the first responding San Antonio police officer as part of the ongoing investigation.

Defense attorneys have repeatedly requested that the trial be dismissed, particularly when objections were raised during witness testimony.

Judge Stephanie Boyd denied those motions each time.

Testimony in the case will resume at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, which KSAT will stream on all of our digital platforms.

