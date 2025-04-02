WATCH LIVE at 1:30: Day 2 of capital murder trial of Taymor ‘Tay-K’ McIntyre

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Taymor McIntyre, the rapper known as Tay-K, is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Court proceedings are expected to resume at 1:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

You can watch coverage of the trial at the top of this article, on KSAT.com, the free KSAT Plus streaming app and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

McIntyre is accused of capital murder in the shooting of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar on April 23, 2017. It occurred outside a Chick-fil-A near North Star Mall in San Antonio.

At that time, he was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tarrant County.

He gained notoriety for his viral song “The Race” while on the run. He was arrested in 2017 at the age of 17.

McIntyre, now 23, is already serving a 55-year sentence for the murder out of Tarrant County.

If he is found guilty, McIntyre would automatically be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

Watch below: Opening statements in Taymor McIntyre’s capital murder trial

Read also: