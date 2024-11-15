Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series announces departure from San Antonio after 2024 races

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will leave San Antonio after 2024.

The international running series, which has delivered one of the biggest running weekends in San Antonio every December since 2008, announced the departure in an email to this year’s participants. This means Rock ‘n’ Roll will leave Texas entirely.

“As we continue preparations for a great 2024 event, we are deeply saddened to share the news that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series San Antonio will not be returning to the Series in 2025,” the email read.

“While we had hoped to continue producing this longstanding event for years to come, the City of San Antonio and San Antonio Sports have decided to move in a different direction by organizing their own running event instead of partnering with us to host the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.”

The series also thanked the city and San Antonio Sports for letting them host their event since 2008.

In a comment to KSAT 12, San Antonio Sports President and CEO Jenny Carnes confirmed the event was leaving.

On Monday, officials will announce the running series’ replacement. That announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and it will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

In regards to the departure, Carnes said that the increase in running participation, the expansion of the Greenway Trail system, the growth of local running clubs, and the award of the Running Event convention were all factors in why they are bringing a “new, premier destination marathon” in 2025.

“We are grateful to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, Ironman International and other RnR ownership teams for their partnership through the years and helping to position San Antonio as a great running community and running destination that will be capitalized on for years to come,” Carnes said.

The 2024 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio includes a 5K and 10K on Saturday, Dec. 7, and a half-marathon and marathon on Sunday, Dec. 8.

It’s one of the biggest running events in South Texas and brings thousands of runners to downtown San Antonio every December.

All Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathons are certified courses and a “qualifier” for the Boston Marathon.

The routes for the 2024 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon start downtown and travel to the near North and East Sides before returning to the center of the city. Click here to view the routes.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of the race; it was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Registration for all the distances is still open and available online.

