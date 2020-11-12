The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will still go on in San Antonio in December. Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has robbed San Antonians of several events this year, but the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is not one of them.

The major running event is still on track for Dec. 5-6 in San Antonio, but organizers are promising a “safe return” despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Organizers did not give details on the expo, number of athletes, corrals, spectators or post-race activities in San Antonio, but the program has released guidelines for all its races going forward.

Race officials told KSAT that San Antonio-specific questions will be answered “as we get closer to the event date."

New rules for this year include:

Participants must wear face coverings around the event venues, including the start corrals and finish lines. They will be provided a face covering when they pick up their packets. Staff and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings.

Participants and volunteers must complete a health questionnaire. They will be subjected to temperature checks at “many venues,” the guidelines state. Those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to participate.

Hand sanitizing and handwashing stations will be located around event venues.

The expo, packet pickup area, merchandise area and finish line will be “redesigned and reimagined” to minimize possible exposure.

Runners will be encouraged to provide their own hydration, aid and nutrition.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented in typically dense areas like the expo, start line and finish line.

Organizers said non-essential functions like the expo and merchandise area could be eliminated or modified.

“Safety has always been of greatest importance for our events, and while the decision around when to host an event will ultimately depend on local communities and public health authorities, we have been working with experts and event stakeholders on how to conduct events safely in this new reality that allows for the continuation of positive economic impact for host cities, and the mental and physical benefits for participants that endurance events provide,” Andrew Messick, President & CEO of The IRONMAN Group, said.

Both the marathon and half-marathon are slated to begin on Dec. 6 at West Market and South Alamo streets, like previous years. They are expected to end on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near the Institute of Texan Cultures.

The 10K and 5K races on Dec. 5 will begin near Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street, near St. Paul Square. They are expected to end near Travis Park.

Start times and routes are subject to change.

