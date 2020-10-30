69ºF

San Antonio Food Bank’s annual Turkey Trot 5K will be virtual this year

Walkers, joggers around the country can participate on Thanksgiving Day

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – On your mark, get set, trot — virtually, to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

The food bank’s annual Turkey Trot 5K will be virtual this Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.

The virtual race will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in an effort to raise money to feed families in need.

“The pandemic has brought on a season of need, unlike anything we have seen before," said Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the Food Bank. “More than ever our community needs us.”

In previous years, the race was held throughout Southtown and the King William area.

Now, walkers, runners and joggers can participate (on the honor system) anywhere in the country.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and a medal. The price to enter is $30 until Saturday, and then increases to $35.

