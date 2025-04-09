San Antonio restaurants offering Easter meals, desserts

Corinne San Antonio at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will have an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 20.

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants are hopping into the Easter spirit with brunches, buffets, desserts and more.

Do you know any places offering Easter meals? Let us know in the comments below!

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20. For egg-citing Easter-themed meals and desserts, check out these places:

Bakery Lorraine is offering a limited-edition Easter Box featuring a chocolate nest tart, Easter chick tart, bunny carrot cake and Easter egg moon pie.

The box is available for pre-order until April 16, with pickup available on April 19 and April 20. To make an order, click here.

Chicken N Pickle is hosting a “Hop, Hunt & Brunch” on two weekends in April. The event will take place April 12 to April 13 and April 19 to April 20. Located at 5215 UTSA Blvd., Chicken N Pickle will have multiple family friendly activities, including a free Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny and bingo. There will also be prizes for free Vital Farm eggs and more throughout the weekend. For more information, click here.

Corinne San Antonio at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will have an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. The buffet will feature a variety of dishes, including chef-carved ham, shrimp cocktail, pastries, a mimosa and juice bar and more. Children will also be able to enjoy an on-site photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The buffet is priced at $65 for adults and $17 for children 10 and under. Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited. To make a reservation, click here.

Dean’s Steak & Seafood at Kimpton Santo Hotel is offering a new Easter Sunday cocktail. The $15 Springtime Spritz is crafted tableside with Ketel One Botanicals, St. Germain, Washington Peache and house bubbles. The cocktail will be available all Sunday, April 20. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at the link here.

Honey Baked Ham Company has an Easter menu featuring fully cooked and heat-and-serve options, including Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal, Half Boneless Ham Meal and Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits. Meals can be picked up in-store and purchased online at the link here.

Kona Grill: Guests can enjoy a bottomless Easter brunch at Kona Grill for $49 per person. Bottomless items include classic breakfast items, along with chicken fried steak, pastries and more.

Kona Grill is offering a $49 bottomless brunch on Easter. (Courtesy of Kona Grill)

For reservations or more information, click here.

La Panadería: All locations will have a new limited-time Dubai chocolate concha available for purchase through Easter on Sunday, April 20. Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate bar, the green and brown concha features a pistachio ganache blended with Nutella. La Panadería will also have brunch from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday at all San Antonio locations, featuring signature dishes, including Fiesta Lobster Benedict, Tequila Butter Steak and Eggs and more.

Signature: The restaurant, located at 16401 La Cantera Parkway, will have a Spring Harvest Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. Chef John Carpenter will prepare the three-course prix fixe menu for $75 per adult and $45 per child. Guests can also toast with a specialty brunch cocktail or champagne, and there will also be an Easter egg hunt on the lawn. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Tenfold Rooftop is celebrating Easter brunch with two new cocktails. The $16 Bunny Blanco combines 400 Conejos Mezcal with carrot, lemon, ginger and sparkling wine. The $15 Tenfold Tulip blends Teremana Tequila, lime, agave, butterfly pea tea and tonic. The drinks will be available Easter weekend, from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at the link here.

Zocca Cuisine D’Italia, located on the River Walk level of The Westin Riverwalk, is hosting an Easter river brunch on Sunday, April 20. The Easter Bunny will personally greet guests as they enter a barge for the dining experience.

There will be three barges with three loading times outside Zocca, at 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Seating is family-style dining. Tickets are $85 and include gratuity. To reserve a spot, click here.

