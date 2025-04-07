Your guide to celebrating the Poteet Strawberry Festival

The 76th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival runs from April 14 - April 16, 2023.

POTEET, Texas – Are you ready to have a “berry” good time?

Thousands are expected to attend the 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend.

The 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival will be held April 11, 12, and 13 on festival grounds at 9199 N. State Highway 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.

This year, however, the festival will open its gates on Thursday, April 10, for a free performance by Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y los Musicales.

The event will kick off the festivities for the first-ever Berry Bash Musical on Thursday.

Are you planning to attend this year’s festival? Here’s everything you need to know before heading out to the “berry” exciting event.

Festival hours

The Poteet Strawberry Festival will be open during the following hours:

Thursday, April 10

The Berry Bash Musical Thursday event will kick off at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 11

6 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, April 12

10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, April 13

10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets

When tickets are purchased online, the Poteet Strawberry Festival’s website states attendees can save $5 per ticket.

The festival offers free gate admission and free parking for veterans and active military people with a valid ID.

Online single-entry tickets for ages 13 and over are priced at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, with a three-day pass available for $50 online.

VIP packages are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Those looking to attend the carnival portion of the festival can take advantage of an ongoing presale for an unlimited ride armband.

The sale ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

The armbands are on sale for $26.25 and can be purchased here.

Parking

According to the Poteet Strawberry Festival’s website, general parking is $10 per vehicle.

Festival attendees who are veterans or active military can get free parking with a valid ID. Those who use accessible parking can also receive free parking.

Parade

Enjoy the music, pageantry and entertainment during the festival’s annual parade.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.

The parade route will begin at the corner of FM 1470 and School Drive before heading south on 9th Street.

The route will continue to turn right onto Avenue H and head north to 4th Street before heading right on School Drive and ending at Horton Lane.

Entertainment

Thursday, April 10

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales — 6 p.m., Berry Bash Musical Thursday

Friday, April 11

Isaac Jacob — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Grupo Luxoria — 8 p.m., Main Stage

Sammy Arriaga — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Adverzo — 9 p.m., Main Stage

Rick Trevino — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

De Parranda — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage

Saturday, April 12

Solido — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage

Davis Brothers — 8 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Elida Reyna y Avante — 8:30 p.m., Main Stage

Vincent Mason — 9:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

DJ / Heavy Weight Musik — 10 p.m., Main Stage

Lil Keke — 10:45 p.m., Main Stage

Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

That Mexican OT with Drody — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage

Sunday, April 13

John Conlee — 3 p.m., Main Stage

Mark Wills — 4:30 p.m., Main Stage

Los Morales — 6 p.m., Lions Club Stage

The Frontmen of Country — 6 p.m., Main Stage

Grupo Zenzio — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

William Clark Green — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage

Los Palominos — 9 p.m., Lions Club Stage

William Beckmann — 9 p.m., Main Stage

Map

Festival attendees who plan to attend the 78th annual event, submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

