Your guide to celebrating the Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas – Are you ready to have a “berry” good time?
Thousands are expected to attend the 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend.
The 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival will be held April 11, 12, and 13 on festival grounds at 9199 N. State Highway 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.
This year, however, the festival will open its gates on Thursday, April 10, for a free performance by Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y los Musicales.
The event will kick off the festivities for the first-ever Berry Bash Musical on Thursday.
Are you planning to attend this year’s festival? Here’s everything you need to know before heading out to the “berry” exciting event.
Festival hours
The Poteet Strawberry Festival will be open during the following hours:
Thursday, April 10
- The Berry Bash Musical Thursday event will kick off at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 11
- 6 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, April 12
- 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, April 13
- 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets
When tickets are purchased online, the Poteet Strawberry Festival’s website states attendees can save $5 per ticket.
The festival offers free gate admission and free parking for veterans and active military people with a valid ID.
Online single-entry tickets for ages 13 and over are priced at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, with a three-day pass available for $50 online.
VIP packages are also available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Those looking to attend the carnival portion of the festival can take advantage of an ongoing presale for an unlimited ride armband.
The sale ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.
The armbands are on sale for $26.25 and can be purchased here.
Parking
According to the Poteet Strawberry Festival’s website, general parking is $10 per vehicle.
Festival attendees who are veterans or active military can get free parking with a valid ID. Those who use accessible parking can also receive free parking.
Parade
Enjoy the music, pageantry and entertainment during the festival’s annual parade.
The Poteet Strawberry Festival parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.
The parade route will begin at the corner of FM 1470 and School Drive before heading south on 9th Street.
The route will continue to turn right onto Avenue H and head north to 4th Street before heading right on School Drive and ending at Horton Lane.
Entertainment
Thursday, April 10
- David Lee Garza y Los Musicales — 6 p.m., Berry Bash Musical Thursday
Friday, April 11
- Isaac Jacob — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Grupo Luxoria — 8 p.m., Main Stage
- Sammy Arriaga — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Adverzo — 9 p.m., Main Stage
- Rick Trevino — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- De Parranda — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage
Saturday, April 12
- Solido — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Davis Brothers — 8 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Elida Reyna y Avante — 8:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Vincent Mason — 9:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- DJ / Heavy Weight Musik — 10 p.m., Main Stage
- Lil Keke — 10:45 p.m., Main Stage
- Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- That Mexican OT with Drody — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage
Sunday, April 13
- John Conlee — 3 p.m., Main Stage
- Mark Wills — 4:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Los Morales — 6 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- The Frontmen of Country — 6 p.m., Main Stage
- Grupo Zenzio — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- William Clark Green — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Los Palominos — 9 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- William Beckmann — 9 p.m., Main Stage
Map
Poteet Strawberry Festival Map by akmoreno on Scribd
