🍓 Things to do in April: Final Four, Poteet Strawberry Festival, Fiesta

April is shaping up to be an exciting month in San Antonio, with a variety of events that celebrate sports, culture and community.

The month will start off strong with the NCAA Men’s Final Four taking place on April 5 and April 7 at the Alamodome. This is the fifth time the venue will host the March Madness finale.

Naturally, locals can look forward to the 11-day festival of the month, Fiesta.

From celebrating cultural events to enjoying an evening of free jazz music, there’s something for everyone happening this month.

Take a look at what events April has to offer the Alamo City this month:

April 1-6 events

5K COLOR RUN: James Madison High School will host a vape-free 5K Color Run and Wellness Fair at 8 a.m. on April 6 at 5005 Stahl Road. North East Independent School District students can attend for free. Tickets are $20 for non-NEISD students. To register, James Madison High School will host a vape-free 5K Color Run and Wellness Fair at 8 a.m. on April 6 at 5005 Stahl Road. North East Independent School District students can attend for free. Tickets are $20 for non-NEISD students. To register, click here

BEXAR COUNTY PARKS EASTER EGG HUNT: A free Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 at Woodlake Park. There will be four different egg hunts for different age groups. A free Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 at Woodlake Park. There will be four different egg hunts for different age groups. Click here for more information.

BONSAI WORKSHOP: Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on April 2 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are 85. Enjoy a night out with friends and select your favorite bonsai tree to plant at the Growler Exchange. The event will start at 7 p.m. on April 2 at 914 E Elmira St. #106. Tickets are 85. Click here for more details.

CARFEST: The free family event will feature over 100 cars on display, music, a car cruise-in and show, and more. The festival will run from April 4-6 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Each year, The free family event will feature over 100 cars on display, music, a car cruise-in and show, and more. The festival will run from April 4-6 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Each year, CarFest SA unites 25 auto repair shops from the greater San Antonio area to give out 10 donated cars and repair 25 cars for charities. Click here to claim your free ticket.

DONOT STOP HALF MARATHON: The donut-themed annual race returns on April 5 at 10700 Nacogdoches Road. After runners finish the race, donuts will be at the finish line. Registration fees range from $15 to $64. The donut-themed annual race returns on April 5 at 10700 Nacogdoches Road. After runners finish the race, donuts will be at the finish line. Registration fees range from $15 to $64. Click here for more details.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Despicable Me 4″ at 7 p.m. on April 4.

MEN’S FINAL FOUR: Basketball fans are gearing up for the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend from April 4-7, with the matchups set for Saturday: Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival. Basketball fans are gearing up for the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend from April 4-7, with the matchups set for Saturday: Florida will face Auburn, and Duke will take on Houston. The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7. The men’s Final Four weekend will also bring other jam-packed events, including the free March Madness Music Festival. Click here for more details.

SPIRITBOX: The band will perform their “Tsunami Sea North American” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The band will perform their “Tsunami Sea North American” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

SPRING FEVER FEST: Natural Bridge Caverns will host the festival every weekend until April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, Natural Bridge Caverns will host the festival every weekend until April 19. The event features crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hay maze, live music and more. The event is included with admission. For more details, click here

“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ON ICE: Follow the yellow brick road to The Tobin Center for “The Wizard of Oz” on Ice at 7:30 p.m. April 3 at the H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Cir. Tickets start at $29.50. Follow the yellow brick road to The Tobin Center for “The Wizard of Oz” on Ice at 7:30 p.m. April 3 at the H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Cir. Tickets start at $29.50. Click here for more details.

TREE GIVEAWAY: The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free tree giveaway at Viva Poesia on April 5 at Mission Marquee Plaza. The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free tree giveaway at Viva Poesia on April 5 at Mission Marquee Plaza. Click here for more details.

April 7-13 events

1ST ANNUAL CITY OF HELOTES EASTER EGG HUNT: The city will host a free egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Helotes City Hall, 12951 Bandera Road. There will be an Easter bunny meet and greet, face painting, golden egg prizes and more. The city will host a free egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Helotes City Hall, 12951 Bandera Road. There will be an Easter bunny meet and greet, face painting, golden egg prizes and more. Click here for more information.

2ND SATURDAY SAN ANTONIO: The The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Fiesta-themed market from 6-10 p.m. on April 12 at Mad Dogs British Pub, 115 N. Main Ave. Main Plaza Conservancy will be selling Fiesta medals at the event as well.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the PAC Student Lot 3. Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the PAC Student Lot 3. Click here to register.

H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ Fantastic Mr. Fox” on April 12.

INCLUSION FEST: The Tobin Center will host the free, inclusive and accessible festival for all ages and abilities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 12 at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre. For a list of activities, The Tobin Center will host the free, inclusive and accessible festival for all ages and abilities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 12 at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre. For a list of activities, click here

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of free jazz music performed by Noah Peterson Quartet from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 11 at the Japanese Tea Garden. More details can be found Enjoy an evening of free jazz music performed by Noah Peterson Quartet from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 11 at the Japanese Tea Garden. More details can be found here

KEVIN HART: The comedian will bring his “Acting My Age” tour to the Frost Bank Center on April 12. Tickets are available The comedian will bring his “Acting My Age” tour to the Frost Bank Center on April 12. Tickets are available online

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Miss Congeniality” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on April 12.

POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s 78th annual festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival takes place from April 11-13, with a free kick-off show on April 10. Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and William Beckmann are expected to perform at this year’s festival. For a full list of artists performing, Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s 78th annual festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival takes place from April 11-13, with a free kick-off show on April 10. Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and William Beckmann are expected to perform at this year’s festival. For a full list of artists performing, click here

SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL: This year, the free festival will have over 100 authors at the This year, the free festival will have over 100 authors at the Central Library and the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Southwest Campus . The event will feature local, regional and nationally renowned authors on April 12. For a full list of the authors attending, click here

TREVOR WALLACE: The comedian will bring his “Alpha Beta Male” tour to the Aztec Theatre on April 10. Tickets are available The comedian will bring his “Alpha Beta Male” tour to the Aztec Theatre on April 10. Tickets are available online

April 14-20 events

BIDI BIDI PARTY: Pearl will host the event to celebrate the legacy of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez on April 16. The Pearl will host the event to celebrate the legacy of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez on April 16. The Bidi Bidi Party at Pearl will feature a DJ performing from a classic Volkswagen party van, authentic Selena tribute dancers and a night market.

GUAYABERA FEST: The free festival will celebrate culture, style and community from 1-8 p.m. on April 19 at Travis Park. The fifth annual event will include live music, fashion showcases and more. The free festival will celebrate culture, style and community from 1-8 p.m. on April 19 at Travis Park. The fifth annual event will include live music, fashion showcases and more. Click here for more details.

April 21-27 events

BOBBY PULIDO: The musician will perform his “Por La Puerta Grande” tour at 8 p.m. on April 25 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available The musician will perform his “Por La Puerta Grande” tour at 8 p.m. on April 25 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

DISTURBED: The band will perform their “Sickness 25th Anniversary” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found The band will perform their “Sickness 25th Anniversary” tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here

Recurring events

FIESTA: The 11-day festival will take place from April 24 to May 4. KSAT will livestream some of Fiesta’s biggest events. Dozens of parades and events will be taking place throughout the 11 days. The 11-day festival will take place from April 24 to May 4. KSAT will livestream some of Fiesta’s biggest events. Dozens of parades and events will be taking place throughout the 11 days. Click here for more details.

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

