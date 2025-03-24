Skip to main content
Local News

Cirque du Soleil to bring inspect-themed ‘OVO’ to Frost Bank Center in September

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 31

Hope Monte, Intern

Cir du Soleil's "OVO" to entertain with five shows at Frost Bank Center from Sept. 25-28. (Credit: Cirq du Soleil) (Credit: Cirq du Soleil)

SAN ANTONIO – Cirque du Soleil will bring its inspect-themed show “OVO” to San Antonio audiences later this year.

The reimagined “OVO” will host five shows at Frost Bank Center from September 25-28, according to a news release.

This year, the show comprises 100 people, including 52 artists from 25 different countries.

Spectators can expect a range of acrobatic performances, including trampoline stunts and more, under the setting of an insect world.

Each show runs a length of 125 minutes plus a 25-minute intermission, the OVO website states.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 31, at 10 a.m., available on FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Presale is also available through the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter under the “Family Shows” genre.

