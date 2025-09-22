My Chemical Romance coming to San Antonio for ‘The Black Parade 2026′

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all emo fans: Iconic rock band My Chemical Romance is coming to San Antonio for “The Black Parade 2026” tour.
The “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Teenagers” rockers will play at the Alamodome on Sept. 12, 2026.
Recommended Videos
The band announced 17 new dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, “The Black Parade.”
Tickets for the new dates go on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 26.
The Mars Volta will also join them in San Antonio.
The Alamo City stop is the only Texas date on the newly announced leg of the tour.