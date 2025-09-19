Country music singer Parker McCollum announces 2026 performance at Frost Bank Center

Parker McCollum performs during Windy City Smokeout on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Country music singer Parker McCollum announced his first tour dates for 2026, including a stop at the Frost Bank Center, according to a news release.

McCollum is scheduled to perform at the East Side venue on Saturday, Jan. 31. The release said tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26.

The upcoming tour will feature records like “What Kinda Man,” “Killin’ Me,” “Big Sky,” and “Solid Country Gold,” plus others.

Joining McCollum on the 14-date tour are rising country artists Max McNown, Jake Worthington, William Beckmann, Jackson Wendell, Tyler Halverson and Laci Kaye Booth.

Tickets can be purchased at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.

