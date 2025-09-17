San Antonio’s Classic Theatre presents ‘Real Women Have Curves’

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre is presenting the first show of its 2025-26 season, “Real Women Have Curves.”

The theater describes the show as “a heartwarming and powerful coming-of-age story.”

“Real Women Have Curves” tells the story of Latina women working in a small sewing factory in East Los Angeles who face challenges of family, culture, and self-worth.

According to the theatre, the characters in the show will find strength through sisterhood and resilience.

The Classic Theatre's cast of "Real Women Have Curves" (KSAT 2025)

Shows will run weekly until Oct. 5.

Tickets start at $28 for children, $38 for military members, first responders, seniors and students, and $48 for adults.

For more information and tickets, click here.

