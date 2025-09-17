San Antonio’s Classic Theatre presents ‘Real Women Have Curves’

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre is presenting the first show of its 2025-26 season, “Real Women Have Curves.”
The theater describes the show as “a heartwarming and powerful coming-of-age story.”
“Real Women Have Curves” tells the story of Latina women working in a small sewing factory in East Los Angeles who face challenges of family, culture, and self-worth.
According to the theatre, the characters in the show will find strength through sisterhood and resilience.
Shows will run weekly until Oct. 5.
Tickets start at $28 for children, $38 for military members, first responders, seniors and students, and $48 for adults.
