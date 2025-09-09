The Wonder Theatre transports audiences to a dark circus for ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

San Antonio – The Wonder Theatre’s latest mainstage production, “Sweeney Todd,” is a dramatically different take on the musical about a murderous barber.

For this show, director Darcell Andre staged the musical in a circus.

The Wonder Theatre's production of "Sweeny Todd" (KSAT 2025)

“There is a creepiness to this show, but there’s also a lot of really joyful comedy to it,” Blake Hamman, who plays Tobias Ragg, said. “And I think that’s something that our director has really played into and picked up on is that, you know, in ordinary life, while we still have sinister things happening, there is comedy there and we’ve really tried to embrace that in this production.”

Performances run through Sept. 21.

The Wonder Theatre's production of "Sweeny Todd" (KSAT 2025)

Ticket prices are $18 for children and students; $26 for seniors, military and first responders; and $32 for adults.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.

