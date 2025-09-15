Tickets on sale for 7th annual Day of the Dead River Parade, 5K run and boat tours

Float from the 2024 Day of the Dead River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual Day of the Dead River parade in downtown San Antonio.

This year’s parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, along the River Walk.

Tickets are available for reserved seating along the parade route, which will feature floats with costumed riders, catrinas and decorations honoring Día de los Muertos.

There will be free viewing areas along the parade route beginning at East Commerce Street, according to the parade’s website.

2025 Day of the Dead parade route (Visit San Antonio)

As part of the festivities, the Calaverita Run 5K and Family Walk is also being held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Taking off from La Gloria at Pearl, the family-friendly run will let participants remember loved ones by wearing photos of them on their race bib or by contributing to the “For Whom Do You Run” community altar.

Early bird tickets for the run are on sale for $35 until Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets can still be purchased up until the day of the run. Click here to purchase tickets.

This year, GO RIO cruises is also taking guests on a narrated boat cruise along the San Antonio River in the Rio de la Vida—Tradition Trail Tour.

Alebrijes, or sculptures of colorful Mexican spirit animals, will be installed along the River Walk for the boat tour.

“Our narration explores the history, traditions and significance of alebrijes while guests enjoy the glow of the River Walk,” said Carlton Quick, director of Operations of GO RIO River Cruises.

The tour runs approximately 45 to 50 minutes and will be held at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Sunday from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4.

Tickets for the boat tour can be purchased here.

