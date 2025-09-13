Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Nuestras Voces’ performance

SAN ANTONIO – Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins Monday, but the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center celebrates Hispanic heritage year-round.

To mark the occasion, the Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de América will perform “Nuestras Voces” next Saturday.

The performance interweaves dance, music and video to empower the community with pride and hope through stories of resilience. It highlights five influential Texan Mexican American trailblazers.

The stories will be told through the Guadalupe Dance Company and musicians of Mariachi Azteca de América at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Buena Theater on the UTSA downtown campus.

Belinda Menchaca, education director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, said these stories are important because they are often missing from history textbooks. She emphasized the need to pass them down to younger Latino generations.

“Our moment to be sharing these stories and to make certain that their stories are not lost and that these people are recognized for the work that they did, because thanks to them we now enjoy a lot of the freedoms that we have today,” Menchaca said.

Tickets for “Nuestras Voces” start at $30. A link to purchase tickets is available here.

