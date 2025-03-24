Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces return of chaperone policy

Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced the return of its chaperone policy, as the park is expected to see increased traffic during summer.

Under the policy, all guests 15 years or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to, and remain in, the park after 4 p.m. until the park closes.

Recommended Videos

The policy went into effect on Friday, March 21, according to the park’s website. It was last used during Fright Fest in 2024.

Chaperones must show a valid form of identification at entry. Pictures of IDs are not permitted, the park said.

One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.

Chaperones must also be available by phone during their duration inside the park, the policy said. Guests found unaccompanied inside the park will be subject to removal.

Guests attempting to enter the park or remain in the park after 4 p.m. without an appropriate chaperone will not be permitted, the policy said.

Over the last few years, the park said an increasing number of incidents involving “unruly and inappropriate behavior at amusement parks and other major entertainment venues” instituted the policy’s return.

The policy applies to all ticket and season pass holders. It is not known how long Six Flags expects to enforce the policy.

The park said its guests deserve a safe and family-friendly atmosphere.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food,” the policy reads.