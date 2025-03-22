‘Stranger Things’ star Jaime Campbell Bower, ‘Cobra Kai’ actor Martin Kove coming to Big Texas Comicon

"Stranger Things" villain Jamie Campbell Bower was added to the Big Texas Comicon lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas Comicon has announced some stars who will attend the sixth annual event this fall.

On Friday, organizers said Jaime Campbell Bower from “Stranger Things” and Martin Kove from “Cobra Kai” are among the actors in the star-studded lineup.

Fans can also expect to see Michael Jai White from “Spawn” and Thomas Jane from “The Punisher” at the convention.

Other stars include:

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Priscilla Presley from the “Naked Gun” movie series

It’s expected that at least two more people will soon be announced, according to the convention’s website.

This year, Big Texas Comicon will take place from Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. Convention Center.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

