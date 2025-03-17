Fredericksburg Beer Festival returns with dozens of breweries this June

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Start making plans to cool down in the summer heat with a cold beverage at the Fourth Annual Fredericksburg Craft Beer Festival from June 13-14.

The festival, sponsored by the Fredericksburg Rotary Club, returns for two days packed with beer tasting, local food and live music.

Dozens of breweries from around the region will attend, including Altstadt Brewery, Community Beer, Austin Eastciders and many others.

The Texas Wine Collective will also join the party, serving local wines and ciders.

To accompany cold drinks, a variety of food vendors will be on site, paired with an atmosphere filled with music and dancing.

The party will conclude with dancing and a fireworks show.

Ticket information

Festivalgoers can purchase tickets for $100 to get an exclusive look at the Fredericksburg beer scene on Friday, June 13. Located at Altstadt Brewery, the night will include two brewery tours, happy hour, an awards ceremony and dinner.

Tickets for the main festival on Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., can be purchased online for $20, or $25 at the gate. Tickets include three free beer samplings.

In the previous three years, the festival has donated a portion of profits to charitable organizations. This year, Frontera Healthcare, which works to provide quality and accessible health care to those in need, is selected as the beneficiary.

More information about the festival can be found at fbgcraftbeerfestival.com or by calling 830-997-8515.