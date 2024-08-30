Six Flags Fiesta Texas implementing chaperone policy for Fright Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced that it is implementing a chaperone policy for Fright Fest beginning this year.

The change was announced Thursday on a social media post.

Recommended Videos

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority! We’re dedicated to keeping our park a place where thrill-seekers can enjoy fun and immersive experiences,” the Facebook post reads.

The theme park said, under its new policy, all guests ages 15 and under must be accompanied by a chaperone, who is at least 21 years of age.

“One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests, aged 15 or younger per day and must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the announcement says.

The policy will be in effect by 5 p.m. local time to the park’s closing on Fright Fest nights only, Fiesta Texas said.

Fiesta Texas said any guests found to be 15 years old or younger found to be in the park will be subject to removal. The requirement applies to all one-day ticket and season pass holders.

The change will be implemented beginning Saturday, Sept. 7.