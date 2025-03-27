Chevelle announces San Antonio tour stop in August

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JULY 15: Pete Loeffler of Chevelle performs at Toyota Park during Chicago Open Air on July 15, 2016 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Gabriel Grams/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Chevelle, an alternative rock band, will make a tour stop in the Alamo City later this year.

The band will kick off its summer tour on Thursday, Aug. 7, at Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Dr.

Asking Alexandria and the Dead Poet Society will also join Chevelle on tour.

Presale tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online using the code RABBITHOLE.

Chevelle is also scheduled to perform in Texas during May, including stops at Buzzfest in the Woodlands and Dallas. However, these performances are not part of their summer tour.

Tickets for the Woodlands and Dallas locations are already on sale.

