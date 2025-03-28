Skip to main content
Local News

Celebrate Selena’s legacy at Pearl’s ‘Bidi Bidi Party’ in April

Celebrate the Tejano music legend’s legacy at a free, family-friendly party with music, dancing and shopping

Hope Monte, Intern

Celebrate Selena’s legacy at a free, family-friendly party with music, dancing and shopping at Pearl Park on Wednesday, April 16. (The Pearl)

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl will throw a “Bidi Bidi Party” on Wednesday, April 16, to celebrate the legacy of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez, according to a press release.

The party at Pearl will feature a DJ performing from a classic Volkswagen party van, authentic Selena tribute dancers and a night market.

Partygoers can snap memories of the night with interactive photo opportunities, including a roaming photo booth and a 360-degree photo booth.

Bidi Bidi schedule of events:

  • The DJ will kick off the night with classic Selena hits at 5 p.m.
  • Las Selena’s Dancers begin performing at 6 p.m.  
  • The night market will be available throughout the party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The night market will provide shopping and eating options from local artisans and food vendors.

