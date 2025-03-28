Selena fans react to denial of Yolanda Saldívar’s parole request

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple fans of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez took to social media to share their reactions following the announcement that Yolanda Saldívar’s parole request had been denied.

Saldívar, who was convicted of Selena’s 1995 murder and later sentenced to life in prison, was denied parole on Thursday, nearly 30 years after the singer’s death.

Selena fans shared their thoughts, with many expressing relief that Saldivar’s request was denied. Others also voiced that they miss the Tejano music legend.

Here’s a list of Selena fans reacting to the news:

yolanda saldivar got denied parole ! SHOTS ON ME & WHATABURGERS FOR EVERYBODY! #selenaquintanilla — jay (@uncutjcruz) March 27, 2025

Yolanda Saldivar’s parole got blocked like a shot against Wemby #PorVida — Spurnandez (@RealSpurnandez) March 27, 2025

Yolanda Saldivar has been denied parole again. We up 👆🏼😎 — Nessa 🍄🌷 (@NessaWessa__) March 27, 2025

They denied Yolanda Saldívar for parole. Thank God!!!! Rest in Peace Selena, we miss her 🇲🇽💃🏽



#Selena #SelenaSiempre pic.twitter.com/3AXJipbUBI — Mo Flava (@NewsWithFlava) March 27, 2025

yankees won and yolanda saldivar was denied parole? today is a great day 🥰 — maybe: 𝒥 (@jaayysizzle) March 27, 2025

thank god they ain’t letting yolanda saldivar out — jas⁺˚⋆｡°✩₊ (@yeriyangi) March 27, 2025

Selena’s widower, Chris Perez, and the Quintanilla family also released a joint statement on social media, saying they are “grateful” for the decision to deny Saldívar’s parole.

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” the statement read, in part, adding that Selena’s legacy is filled with love, music and inspiration.

Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, also took the news to Instagram, saying that he believes Saldívar “should spend the rest of her life in prison,” the post read, in part.

Selena was killed on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi. If alive, she would have turned 54 years old on April 16.

Texas Board of Pardons Paroles denies Saldívar’s parole request

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles began the process of reviewing parole eligibility for Saldívar in October 2024.

According to the parole board, the process includes compiling a case file, a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with Saldívar, and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.

Saldívar needed to serve a 30-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

On Thursday, the parole board voted to deny parole because the offense “has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety,” the statement read, in part.

Saldívar’s next parole review is set for March 2030, which is the earliest possible release date.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles released the following statement on Thursday:

“In 1995, Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of Murder with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration. Her parole eligibility date is March 30, 2025, meaning that she could be released no earlier than that date.

As with any other initial review of an offender for parole, approximately six months prior to her parole eligibility, she went into the parole review process. An Institutional Parole Officer prepared her file for submission to the parole panel responsible for rendering the discretionary decision. Within that confidential file there is a plethora of information including but not limited to: court documents, offense reports, support/protest information, criminal history, institutional adjustment and information/statements provided by the offender. The file was then sent to a parole panel of three. A simple majority was required to either grant or deny parole.

After a thorough consideration of all available information, which included any confidential interviews conducted, it was the parole panels determination to deny parole to Yolanda Saldivar and set her next parole review for March 2030. The reason provided by the panel for denial was the Nature of the Offense: The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety."

More coverage on this story on KSAT: