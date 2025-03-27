Yolanda Saldívar denied parole 30 years after Selena’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of killing Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez, was denied parole on Thursday, nearly 30 years after the singer’s death.

In a statement, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to deny parole “after a thorough consideration of all available information.”

Saldívar was denied parole because the offense “has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety,” the statement read.

Her next parole review is set for March 2030.

Selena’s widow, Chris Perez, and the Quintanilla Family posted a joint statement on social media that states they are “grateful” for the decision to deny Saldívar’s parole.

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” the statement read, adding that Selena’s legacy is filled with love, music and inspiration.

The statement added that Selena’s family remains “committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

They expressed gratitude to Selena’s fans for their enduring support, which they described as a “source of strength and healing.”

In an Instagram post, Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, said he believes Saldívar “should spend the rest of her life in prison,” and also thanked fans.

BACKGROUND

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles started the process of reviewing parole eligibility for Saldívar, who was convicted of Selena’s 1995 murder and later sentenced to life in prison, in October 2024.

Saldívar needed to complete a 30-year term before qualifying for parole consideration. Her parole eligibility was set for March 30, 2025, which was the earliest possible release date.

According to the parole board, the process included compiling a case file, a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with Saldívar, and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.

Parole attorney Marshall Millard explained the board examined several factors during the review, including Saldívar’s behavior while incarcerated and her participation in rehabilitation programs.

“They’re looking at a lot of things on their record in prison,” Millard said. “As far as what have they done to embrace part of the programs available to them? And that’s what they want to look for — to see if there’s rehabilitation and someone who will be successful on parole.”

However, Millard said that Saldívar faced slim odds of being granted parole.

“So, for their first-time parole, statistically, it’s going to be very, very low, if zero,” Millard said.

Selena was killed on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi. If alive, she would have turned 54 years old on April 16.

FULL STATEMENT

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles released the following statement on Thursday:

“In 1995, Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of Murder with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration. Her parole eligibility date is March 30, 2025, meaning that she could be released no earlier than that date.

As with any other initial review of an offender for parole, approximately six months prior to her parole eligibility, she went into the parole review process. An Institutional Parole Officer prepared her file for submission to the parole panel responsible for rendering the discretionary decision. Within that confidential file there is a plethora of information including but not limited to: court documents, offense reports, support/protest information, criminal history, institutional adjustment and information/statements provided by the offender. The file was then sent to a parole panel of three. A simple majority was required to either grant or deny parole.

After a thorough consideration of all available information, which included any confidential interviews conducted, it was the parole panels determination to deny parole to Yolanda Saldivar and set her next parole review for March 2030. The reason provided by the panel for denial was the Nature of the Offense: The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety."