Yolanda Saldivar is up for parole in March 2025. Here’s what to know.

SAN ANTONIO – This year marks 30 years since the murder of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez. 2025 also marks the year her convicted killer could be up for parole.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun the process of reviewing parole eligibility for Yolanda Saldívar, who was convicted of Selena’s 1995 murder and later sentenced to life in prison.

The initial review process began in October 2024, six months before Saldívar’s parole eligibility date of March 30, 2025. According to the parole board, the process includes compiling a case file, a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with Saldívar, and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.

Parole attorney Marshall Millard explained the board will examine several factors during the review, including Saldívar’s behavior while incarcerated and her participation in rehabilitation programs.

“They’re looking at a lot of things on their record in prison,” Millard said. “As far as what have they done to embrace part of the programs available to them? And that’s what they want to look for — to see if there’s rehabilitation and someone who will be successful on parole.”

However, Millard said that Saldívar faces slim odds of being granted parole.

“So, for their first-time parole, statistically, it’s going to be very, very low, if zero,” Millard said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to vote on Saldívar’s case on or around March 30.

If parole is granted, a release date would then be scheduled. If denied, the case could be reconsidered as early as the following year.

