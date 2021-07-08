Yolanda Saldivar could be released as soon as 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who killed Tejano singer Selena in 1995, will be eligible for parole in 2025.

Saldivar could be released on good behavior and the chances look good for her. An inmate’s eligibility for parole typically depends on their conviction and if the inmate has served at least half of a sentence.

Saldivar started the Selena Fan Club and was known as Selena’s biggest fan. She soon became closely connected to the singer, even managing her two boutiques. In addition to Saldivar’s obsession with the singer (she had pictures of the late singer covering her apartment walls), one employee even described her as being possessive of Selena.

The events leading up to Selena’s murder began with suspicions from Selena and her family that Saldivar was embezzling money from the boutiques.

Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence in Mountain View Prison in Texas for the murder of Selena. According to Radar Online, Saldivar requested a new trial in 2019 claiming that prosecutors withheld evidence that was favorable to Selena. That request was denied.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, it’s been confirmed that Saldivar, 60, will be eligible for parole in March 2025, 30 years after her sentence began.

The “Selena” series on Netflix gathered mixed reactions from social media. It brought new attention to Saldivar and her case, especially on TikTok among young adult and teenage fans of the late singer.

TikTok users are losing it on the app following news of Saldivar’s chance at parole. Here are just a few of their reactions:

