‘Siempre Selena’ - A KSAT12 Special; WATCH LIVE at 9 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 will air the “Siempre Selena” primetime special at 9 p.m. April 12, Easter Sunday, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com (in the player above) and KSAT-TV , our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

The special, created by a group of journalists across the newsroom, doesn’t recap the story of Selena Quintanilla Perez’s death but instead celebrates her life and showcases her legacy that has inspired so many.

See more coverage 25 years after her death in our Selena section or below.