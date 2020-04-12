‘Siempre Selena’ - A KSAT12 Special; WATCH LIVE at 9 p.m.
Celebrating the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla Perez, the Queen of Tejano music
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 will air the “Siempre Selena” primetime special at 9 p.m. April 12, Easter Sunday, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com (in the player above) and KSAT-TV, our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.
The special, created by a group of journalists across the newsroom, doesn’t recap the story of Selena Quintanilla Perez’s death but instead celebrates her life and showcases her legacy that has inspired so many.
See more coverage 25 years after her death in our Selena section or below.
- 25 reasons why Selena is the most celebrated Mexican-American artist
- Chris Perez reflects on his life with, without Selena, and her legacy 25 years later
- ’It was never just the music, people loved Selena’: Abraham Quintanilla reflects on Selena’s legacy
- Map shows San Antonio spots with Selena connection
- Reminisce with a clip of Selena’s iconic Houston Rodeo concert
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.