’It was never just the music, people loved Selena’: Abraham Quintanilla reflects on Selena’s legacy

A lifetime in the music business, Abraham Quintanilla, now 81, has taken a back seat at Q-Productions as Selena’s sister Suzette is now CEO and president of the business. Despite that, he still is an influential part and can always be seen around the studios and museum.

“We’re doing alright, good to be alive and doing the same thing that we love to do — music,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla, Selena’s father, sat down with KSAT 12 for an interview in which he reflects on time spent in San Antonio playing at venues all over the city.

“We used to play quite often in San Antonio and the response for Selena was always great,” Quintanilla said.

What amazes him now, 25 years after his daughter’s tragic death, is how current artists pay tribute to Selena and how a new generation of fans are now dancing and singing to her music.

“These children weren’t even born with Selena passed away, but they want to sing and dance and be like Selena,” Quintanilla said.

One thing that is still evident is his love for his daughter and his appreciation for all her fans.

“I want to thank them for keeping my daughter alive through her music and just being part of this Selena trip,” Quintanilla said. “I think that this is something that’s going to be around for many, many years.”

