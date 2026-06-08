Downtown Spurs arena debate rekindled as NBA Finals spotlight shines on San Antonio

As the San Antonio Spurs make a run through the NBA Finals, the team’s future home court is once again becoming part of the conversation.

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs make a run through the NBA Finals, the team’s future home court is once again becoming part of the conversation.

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National media attention surrounding Games 1 and 2 brought celebrities, analysts and basketball fans to San Antonio. Among the comments drawing attention was a remark from an ESPN personality who questioned the area surrounding the Frost Bank Center, reigniting debate over where the Spurs should play in the future.

The discussion is hardly new. For more than a year, community leaders, residents and Spurs fans have weighed the potential benefits and drawbacks of Project Marvel, a proposed downtown development that could include a new arena for the franchise.

Supporters often point to examples such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, where restaurants, bars and businesses surrounding the arena contribute to a vibrant game-day atmosphere and draw visitors year-round.

By contrast, critics of the Spurs’ current home note that dining and entertainment options near the Frost Bank Center are limited and generally require a drive rather than a short walk.

The proposed downtown arena site, near the former Institute of Texan Cultures property, would place fans within walking distance of existing restaurants, bars and attractions in the city’s urban core.

The issue was put before voters last year and Project Marvel received approval. Since then, the Spurs’ return to the NBA Finals has generated renewed interest in whether public opinion has shifted as excitement around the team continues to grow.

Some fans interviewed said a downtown location would make games more accessible.

“I feel like it’s closer, more central for everyone,” one resident said. “The only thing I can think that would affect anything is the traffic, but there’s traffic all over San Antonio.”

Others remain cautious, saying they want more information about how the project would affect infrastructure and surrounding neighborhoods.

“I’d be curious to know what the infrastructure changes would be in the area of the new stadium,” another resident said.

Questions also remain about parking, transportation and the potential impact on housing affordability near the proposed arena site.

Several elements of the original Project Marvel proposal have already been scaled back or removed, leaving uncertainty about what the final development could look like and whether it will ultimately move forward.

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