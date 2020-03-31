25 reasons why Selena is the most celebrated Mexican-American artist

SAN ANTONIO – On this day 25 years ago, Selena Quintanilla-Perez was tragically taken too soon.

She was breaking barriers and was well on her way to becoming an even larger superstar than she already was.

Selena is one of the greatest Latino icons.

While at the time, mostly fans in Texas and Mexico knew who she was, but after the movie came out in 1997 her legacy would only grow bigger.

Here are 25 reasons why Selena will always be a cultural icon and why her legacy will never fade.

She is the No. 1 selling Latin artist of all time with 70 million records sold worldwide.

Won 36 Tejano music awards.

Set an Astrodome record at RodeoHouston by playing to over 61,000 fans.

Came out with her own line of clothing in 1994, that continues to inspire many.

Her name is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and that ceremony attracted the largest turnout for a star unveiling.

Selena has been honored by Google Doodle.

MAC released a makeup collection honoring her in 2016 and it immediately sold out. A new line is expected in April 2020.

She has won 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, most recently in 2017.

The first female in Tejano music to win a Grammy.

Forever 21 has a collection celebrating her.

The “Selena” movie has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all time.

Her name is honored on the RodeoHouston Star Trail of Fame, the first Latin, the second woman and the ninth overall performer to be on the Star Trail of Fame.

Artists and celebrities like Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and Demi Lovato continue to pay tribute to her.

Her Madame Tussauds wax figure was in such high demand, a second was made to be displayed in New York City.

In 2019, Spotify reported Selena’s music garnered 163 million streams and 11.9 million listeners in 79 countries.

A new Netflix series will be released in 2020 based on her life.

Netflix reveals Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series (Netflix)

“Dreaming of You” and “Amor Prohibido” have each sold 5 million copies.

Selena’s 1990 album “Ven Conmigo” was recently inducted to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

From 1988 to 1997, she won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Selena is the only Latin female artist to place five consecutive albums on the Billboard 200 top-selling albums in the U.S. and the U.K.

In 1995, Selena was inducted into the “Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame."

The “Dreaming of You” album was released posthumously and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 175,000 copies on the very first day it was released.

At 17 years old, she signed on with Coca-Cola and her advertisement changed Hispanic marketing in the U.S.

The Spurs and Q-Productions announced a collaboration in 2020 that would bring a “Selena Night” during a game and the release of new merchandise.

Will always be known as the “Queen of Tejano Music."

