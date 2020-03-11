Map shows San Antonio spots with Selena connection

(Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT compiled a list of San Antonio spots that have a connection to one of Tejano music’s most brilliant and well-known singers - Selena Quintanilla.

Selena would have turned 49 this year on April 16 and many fans are still “Dreaming of You.”

View Selena-connected spots around San Antonio on the map below:

Selena also performed at the Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1994. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, warmed up the crowd before Selena took the stage to perform “Amor Prohibido.”