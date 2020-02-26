‘Siempre Selena: A KSAT 12 News Special’ coming in April

SAN ANTONIO – For the past 25 years, Selena’s life and legacy has had a huge impact here in San Antonio, across the state and world.

Selena opened many doors for Latinos and continues to be a role model for many.

Younger generations are now replicating her style and sound.

Selena, Mac Cosmetics launching new makeup collection in April

KSAT 12 is excited to announce the “Siempre Selena” primetime special.

The special will not recap the story of her death but instead, celebrate her life and showcase how her work has inspired so many.

Reminisce with a clip of Selena’s iconic Houston Rodeo concert

The one-hour special will air at 9 p.m. April 12 on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

More details about a KSAT Insider event will be released soon.