Today’s the 25th anniversary of Selena’s iconic Houston Rodeo concert. Reminisce with this clip.

HOUSTON – On Feb. 26, 1995, the “Queen of Tejano” Selena put on a record-breaking show at the Astrodome in Houston.

Twenty-five years later and that concert has become iconic.

It was attended by more than 61,000 people and televised live on Univision.

Selena came out in her now-famous purple jumpsuit — now on display at the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi — and kicked off the show with a disco medley mashup of songs.

Her performance was part of a Tejano night at the rodeo that also included a performance by Emilio Navaira.

Some people have said this was Selena’s last concert before she died, but she had other shows after as part of the “Amor Prohibido Tour” that included stops in Miami and Chicago.

This famous concert has since been released as an album called “Live! The Last Concert,” and you can watch the full concert on Amazon and YouTube.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death and many celebrations will be held in her honor, including a tribute concert at the Alamodome.

