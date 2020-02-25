Selena, MAC Cosmetics launching new makeup collection in April

SAN ANTONIO – MAC Cosmetics will once again pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano with a new collection.

A Selena cosmetics line “inspired by her favourite shades” will launch in April, MAC announced Tuesday.

“You asked, we listened!” the brand wrote online. “Our best-selling Selena collection finally has a sequel.”

Fans can signup via MAC for alerts about the release, as the brand says the line is “sure to be a sellout.”

This is the second MAC collection that honors the legacy of Selena; in 2016, the brand launched a line that quickly sold out online and in-stores.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Selena’s death and many celebrations will be held in her honor, including a tribute concert at the Alamodome.

The concert on May 9 will include performances by Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ally Brooke and others.

A Selena night at a Spurs game will also be held on April 3.