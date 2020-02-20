Stripes honors Selena’s 25-year music legacy with limited edition cups

IRVING, Texas – Selena fans — get “muy” excited!

Stripes is once again honoring the Tejano music legend with two limited-edition collectible cups, celebrating her 25-year legacy.

Selena fans can purchase the cups at Stripes stores across Texas, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Customers can begin lining up at participating stores as early as 8 a.m. before the Feb. 29 release.

Each person is limited to purchasing six cups while supplies last.

Company officials say they worked on the design with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

The first two cups’ designs are different, as one cup features original artwork from Christa Palazzolo, an artist inspired by the Latin superstar, according to company officials.

The cup is named “Selena, Painting,” and comes with a purple glitter flip-lid.

The second cup is called “Selena Legend” and features 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy and career. This cup also comes with a bright yellow flip-lid. Both cups are dishwasher safe and BPA free, the company says.

This will be the fourth year Stripes stores have partnered with the Quintanilla family.

For more information on the cups, click here.