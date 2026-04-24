Neighbors growing frustrated with lack of answers about North Side gas explosions

SAN ANTONIO – A new type of pressure seems to be building in a North Side neighborhood where two homes exploded Tuesday.

People who live in the Preston Hollow subdivision say they are fed up with the lack of information and answers regarding the explosions.

“They need more resources to give answers because we’re not getting any kind of answers at all,” said Michael Bernal, who lives in the neighborhood. “Maybe the mayor should get involved.”

Another neighbor, Austin Smith, agreed, saying the time for information is now.

>> What we know about the North Side home explosions that hospitalized 5

“We don’t want to wait until the final determination to know if things are safe or not,” Smith said.

The back-to-back explosions involving two homes on Preston Hollow Drive near Thousand Oaks Drive also sent five people to a hospital.

At last check, three of them remained in critical condition at a hospital.

“It’s exploded. It’s completely ruined. It’s devastating,” said Jaime Algape, as he looked at the ruins Friday morning. “That’s scary, you know? You’re just sitting there in your home, and you have explosions.”

Algape said he used to own one of the homes that exploded but sold it years ago.

He showed up in the area to get a glimpse of what was left of his old memories.

CPS Energy crew members also were in the area, as they have been since the explosions.

In response to what happened, the utility issued the same statement Thursday to the media and members of the public.

However, emails sent to CPS Energy by KSAT 12 News asking specific questions about the explosions did not generate any answers.

CPS Energy employees at the scene, including a communications staff member, also refused to answer questions.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sent out an email earlier in the week, mentioning that it would be overseeing the investigation.

That email said the NTSB expected to issue a preliminary report within about a month, but the final investigation would not be complete for 12-24 months.

“We all deserve answers, you know?” Bernal said. “I’m hopeful. Maybe it’s blind optimism. I don’t know.”

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