Spurs hint at Selena-themed event.

The Spurs and Selena -- two San Antonio favorites -- are about to come together.

At least that appears to be the case based on social media posts from the Spurs.

The post says “Coming soon to the AT&T Center...” with a graphic of an S intertwined with the Spurs logo on a background of roses and Selena lyrics.

No further details of the event were released, but two significant Selena anniversaries are approaching.

The 25th anniversary of the Tejano icon’s death is coming up on March 31. The Spurs have a home game that night against Sacramento.

Selena’s birthday is April 16 -- there is not a home game that night.