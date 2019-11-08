‘Viva Selena’ orchestra concert will honor the Queen of Tejano

SAN ANTONIO – Youth Orchestras of San Antonio will pay tribute to Selena on Monday night by performing some of her top songs.

“Viva Selena" will be performed by the YOSA Philharmonic with Isabel Marie Sanchez as the singer, according to its website.

Tickets are still available for the concert, which starts at 8 p.m. at the H-E-B Performance Hall inside the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

KSAT12′s exclusive Selena celebration event at The Rustic

The orchestra will include songs like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” in this special variation of YOSA Classic Albums Live.

During past YOSA Classic Albums Live tributes, the orchestra has performed songs of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” according to Instagram.