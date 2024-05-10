What we know about Windsor Hollow shooting that killed 4-year-old girl, injured 4 other family members

Two gunman shot 30 rounds into a townhome in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow on May 8, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – It was a brazen, cold-blooded crime. Two adults and three of their children were shot by gunmen who fired 30 rounds into their Northeast Bexar County townhome. A four-year-old girl was killed; the other family members were critically injured.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar believes the gunmen knew who they were targeting and were intending to cause “maximum damage.”

Here’s what we know about the crime, the suspects and the victims.

What happened

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, a gray car — believed to be an Infinity Q50 — drove up Windsor Oaks and stopped right past the intersection of Windsor Hollow Drive. Two men got out of the vehicle, ran to a townhome at 6706 Windsor Hollow Drive and fired nearly 30 rounds into the home before running back to their car and driving off toward Walzem Road.

Several home surveillance cameras captured the shooting. Much of what investigators know about what happened came from the videos. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released the video and photo stills in hopes of identifying the suspects.

The townhome is located just outside the San Antonio city limits in Northeast Bexar County. Salazar said the crime was not random; the home was targeted.

“They absolutely intended to take lives,” Salazar said.

What we know about the suspects

The men look to be in their 20s, Salazar said.

Both of the shooters were wearing balaclava head coverings, and at least one was wearing tactical gear.

Investigators believe both were carrying Draco AK-47-style guns, and they fired 30 7.62-caliber rounds. Salazar said that round inflicts a “devastating wound.”

Salazar said there may have been others waiting in the vehicle.

On Friday, Salazar said they found a vehicle that matches the car driven by the shooters. It was found near Alamo Ranch by an off-duty law enforcement officer who was walking his dog. The car had been reported stolen several days ago out of Converse.

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office.)

The investigation

Salazar said several BCSO units are focused on this case, including the criminal investigations division and organized crime investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000, or email bcsotips@bexar.org with information.

On Thursday, Salazar said while they aren’t ready to release names of potential suspects, investigators are narrowing in on their identities.

He said when the men are captured, anyone involved will be charged with capital murder.

What we know about the victims

The victims include a man, a woman and three of their children. The woman gave permission to KSAT to release the first names of the children, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 4-year-old girl who died.

The grandmother of the injured children provided KSAT with details about the extent of their injuries and the spelling of their names.

4-year-old girl, Maryann: Died from a gunshot wound to the head.

7-year-old boy, Michael: Shot in the arm and abdomen. His spleen was removed.

8-year-old boy, Keanu: Shot in the knee.

Woman, 25: Stable; shot in the stomach and hip.

Man, 27: Stable; shot in both arms

A family member told KSAT that the family has a fourth child, a three-year-old boy, who was in the home at the time but was not injured. Neighbors took care of the child while first responders cared for those who were shot.