4-year-old girl killed, four critically injured in Northeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-year-old girl was killed, and four others were critically injured after a shooting on the Northeast Side on Wednesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men pulled up in a gray vehicle, got out and opened fire on a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive at around 7:40 p.m.

All five people inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, were hit by the gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT on Thursday morning. The office has not publicly identified her.

On Wednesday night, BCSO released surveillance video from a neighbor’s home that showed the shooting. BCSO sent the video to KSAT in hopes of identifying the suspects and making arrests.

Salazar said the two men fired between 20 to 25 shots with two rifles before they fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Thursday morning, detectives returned to the scene to continue looking for evidence and any possible witnesses.

One woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, dropped off a stuffed animal outside the home as a show of sympathy.

“It hurts my heart that the children, you know, unfortunately, one passed away,” the neighbor said. “Just all in all, everyone in the household got hit.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.