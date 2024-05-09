95º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Surveillance video shows shooting at Northeast Side home that killed 4-year-old girl, injured 4 others

Sheriff Javier Salazar says three children under age 10 were hit by gunfire

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Northeast Side, Surveillance Video, Windsor Hollow Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera shows a shooting at a Northeast Side home Wednesday night that killed a 4-year-old girl and critically injured four others.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent the video to KSAT in hopes of identifying the suspects and making arrests.

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office.)

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men pulled up to the home on Windsor Hollow Drive in a gray vehicle, got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the residence where five people were inside. Salazar said the two men fired between 20 to 25 shots with two rifles before they got back in their car and drove off.

All five people inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, were hit by the gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The ME’s office confirmed that a 4-year-old girl was killed, but the office has not identified her.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

WATCH: News conference with Sheriff Javier Salazar on Northeast Side shooting that injured 5

Sheriff Javier Salazar is provides details regarding a shooting that occurred in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow. The shooting resulted in multiple gun shot victims. If anyone has any information on those responsible contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or emai

Sheriff Javier Salazar is provides details regarding a shooting that occurred in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow. The shooting resulted in multiple gun shot victims. If anyone has any information on those responsible contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 8, 2024
A frame from a neighbor's surveillance camera footage shows the car that carried two people who shot up a home on Windsor Hollow Drive on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)
A frame from a neighbor's surveillance camera footage shows the car that carried two people who shot up a home on Windsor Hollow Drive on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos