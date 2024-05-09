Surveillance video shows shooting at Northeast Side home that killed 4-year-old girl, injured 4 others

SAN ANTONIO – Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera shows a shooting at a Northeast Side home Wednesday night that killed a 4-year-old girl and critically injured four others.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent the video to KSAT in hopes of identifying the suspects and making arrests.

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl at a home in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive near the intersection of Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway on May 9, 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office.)

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men pulled up to the home on Windsor Hollow Drive in a gray vehicle, got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the residence where five people were inside. Salazar said the two men fired between 20 to 25 shots with two rifles before they got back in their car and drove off.

All five people inside the home, including three children under the age of 10, were hit by the gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The ME’s office confirmed that a 4-year-old girl was killed, but the office has not identified her.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

WATCH: News conference with Sheriff Javier Salazar on Northeast Side shooting that injured 5

A frame from a neighbor's surveillance camera footage shows the car that carried two people who shot up a home on Windsor Hollow Drive on May 8, 2024. (KSAT)